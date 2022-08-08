Parliamentary proceedings | Agnipath, NPR raised during Zero Hour

Nishikant Dubey alleges Islamisation in State

The demand to update the National Population Register (NPR) to check the alleged infiltration from Bangladesh, withdrawal of the Agnipath recruitment scheme and the attack on the BJP member from Bharatpur, Ranjeeta Koli, were among the key issues that were raised during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Raising the infiltration issue, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey asked the Centre to carry out the NPR exercise and demanded the dismissal of the Hemant Soren-led State government for aiding “Islamisation” activities.

“This issue has nothing to do with Hindu-Muslim as those who infiltrate take away the employment of both Hindus and Muslims,” Mr. Dubey said, adding “Bangladeshi Muslims marry gullible tribal girls with an aim to change the demography of the region”.

The Lok Sabha member from Godda cited the example of a head of a Zila Parishad in Sahibganj elected on tribal quota and married to a Muslim. He also raised the issue of cyber crimes as well as smuggling of cows and sand to Bangladesh.

“There is Islamisation with students being taught in Urdu in government schools and weekly holiday now shifted to Friday. Due to these four-five issues, there is unrest in the region and it is moving toward Islamisation,” he said, adding, “I request the government to carry out NPR there, there should be a National Investigation Agency office there, and since the Jharkhand government (led by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha) along with the Congress is aiding these activities, President’s rule be applied under article 356”.

Withdraw Agnipath scheme

Raising the issue of Agnipath military recruitment scheme, Congress MP Hibi Eden questioned the effectiveness of the training process under the new scheme and demanded its withdrawal. Mr. Eden also called on the government to generate adequate employment for the youth through other schemes.

Attack on MP from Rajasthan

BJP member Jaskaur Meena mentioned that her colleague and Lok Sabha member from Bharatpur, Ranjeeta Koli, was being targeted by the mining mafia of Rajasthan. Sharply criticising the Congress government in the State, Ms. Meena mentioned that her fellow member from Rajasthan has faced attacks earlier as well. Several women members of the BJP associated with Ms. Meena and demanded strict action against those who targeted the MP.