Parliament LIVE updates | Chinese transgression in Arunachal is of extreme importance for national security, says Mallikarjun Kharge in RS

December 16, 2022 11:32 am | Updated 11:32 am IST

Rajya Sabha | 11.25 a.m.

The matter of Chinese transgression in Arunachal Pradesh is of extreme importance for national security: Mallikarjun Kharge

“As the Leader of the Opposition (LoP), it is my duty to stand with the feelings of the parliamentarians and demand immediate steps to deal with this issue,” Mr. Kharge says. He also adds that the Deputy Chairman refused to allow the matter on December 14 because a prior notice had not been given, but some sections of the media reported it as I was stopped. “The impression is far from the reality,” the LoP says.

Rajya Sabha | 11. 22 a.m.

Rajya Sabha proceedings begin

Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh is presiding over the proceedings. Members are laying the Papers on the table of the House.

RECAP | States can enact laws on uniform civil code: Kiren Rijiju

States are empowered to enact personal laws that decide issues such as succession, marriage and divorce, in their endeavour to secure a uniform civil code (UCC), Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had informed the Rajya Sabha on December 15.

The Minister made these remarks in a written reply to a question posed by Communist Party of India (Marxist) member John Brittas, asking whether the Centre was aware of the States formulating their own laws with respect to the UCC.

