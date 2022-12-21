December 21, 2022 10:31 am | Updated 11:07 am IST

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will move the Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2022 in the Rajya Sabha today. Other Bills on the legislative agenda in the Upper House today are the two Appropriation Bills and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in Tamil Nadu. In the Lok Sabha, discussion on drug menace will continue. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will, meanwhile, move the Repealing and Amending Bill for consideration and passing.

Both Houses were in uproar and witnessed multiple disruptions on Tuesday over Congress leaders’ statements. Chaos ensued as the Opposition persisted with their demand for a discussion on various issues including the situation between India and China along the border. In the Rajya Sabha, MPs concluded the debate on the Appropriation Bills. The Finance Minister’s reply is expected today. Meanwhile, the Winter Session is likely to conclude on December 23, a week ahead of schedule. The session began on December 7.

Explained | What’s on agenda for the 2022 Winter Session of Parliament?

To get a rundown of the day’s developments in Parliament in your inbox, subscribe to our Parliament Watch newsletter here.

Lok Sabha | 11.01 a.m.

Uproar as proceedings resume, Lok Sabha adjourned till noon

Chaos ensued in the Lower House as proceedings resume on Wednesday morning. Amid uproar by the Opposition, the Speaker adjourned the Lok Sabha. The House will meet at 12 p.m.

Rajya Sabha| 11.00 a.m.

Rajya Sabha commences proceedings for the day

The Upper House commences its day’s work with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar presiding. Members proceed with the laying of papers on the table of the House.

Parliament| 10.40 a.m.

Sonia Gandhi, Opposition leaders protest in Parliament

Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and other Opposition leaders protest in front of the Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises, demanding a discussion on the India-China faceoff at Tawang. The Congress also held a parliamentary party meeting earlier today.

General Body Meeting of CPP was held today in Central Hall, Parliament House, New Delhi.



Hon'ble CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi presided over the meeting. pic.twitter.com/81GFBcg4x4 — INC TV (@INC_Television) December 21, 2022

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge reportedly invited like-minded opposition leaders to join the protest in front of the Gandhi statue. Joint Opposition has been demanding a discussion on the India-China border situation and the latest Chinese transgressions since the Winter Session began.

Parliament | 10.29 a.m.

What’s on the agenda in Rajya Sabha?

The Rajya Sabha shall commence with the usual laying of papers and reports on the table of the House, as also statements about the status of the implementation of recommendations from Parliamentary Standing Committees.

MP V Muraleedharan is expected to move that the house concurs with the Lok Sabha’s recommendation to nominate ex-Rajya Sabha member Shri Vishambhar Prasad Nishad to associate with the Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and appoint another member to the committee as well.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to move resolutions to approve a notification amending the eighth schedule to the Finance Act 2002, revising excise duty on aviation turbine fuel and another amending the second schedule of the Customs Tariff Act, levying export duty on some types of rice.

Post Question Hour, Ms. Sitharaman is expected to reply to yesterday’s discussion on Appropriation Bills 4 and 5.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is expected to move that the Maritime Anti-Piracy Bill, 2022 be considered and passes, while Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda will move that the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 be taken up.

Lok Sabha | 10.15 a.m.

Chaos likely over India-China border clash

Congress MPs Manish Tewari and Manickam Tagore have given adjournment motion notices in the Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.

Parliament | 10.10 a.m.

Legislative business in the Lok Sabha

Proceedings will begin with Question Hour, following which MPs will lay papers on the table of the House.

A short-duration discussion on the problem of drug abuse in the country will continue in the Lok Sabha. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will move the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022 for consideration and passing. Union Minister Arjun Munda will move amendments made by Rajya Sabha in the Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022.