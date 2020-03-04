Parliament proceedings live | Parliament adjourned minutes after it assembled

Parliament was adjourned again on Wednesday, third day in a row, over Delhi riots.

Rajya Sabha | 11.00 am

Rajya Sabha assembles. After papers laid on the table, Opposition members seek discussion on Delhi violence. Sloganeering starts.

Chairperson M. Venkaiah Naidu says we can discuss it after Holi. Opposition refuses to relent. House adjourned for the day.

Mr. Naidu says that it seems the opposition parties don't want any discussion on any other subject. He claims that 16 zero hour mention was submitted including one of Corona Virus, but opposition stalled it

Lok Sabha | 11.00 am

Lok Sabha assembles. Speaker Om Birla is in the Chair. Opposition members insist on discussion on Delhi violence. Government reiterates it will be discussed after Holi (March 10). Ruckus continues. House adjourned till 12 noon.

10.50 am

Bills to be introduced:

LOK SABHA

The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Bills for consideration and passing: -The Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020.

-The Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

-The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Bills for consideration and passing:

RAJYA SABHA

-The Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019.

-The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019.

-The National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019.