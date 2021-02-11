Parliament proceedings | RSP MP seeks govt. clarification on SC panel’s queries on farm laws

N.K. Premachandran raised the matter in Lok Sabha.

Revolutionary Socialist Party MP N.K. Premachandran on Thursday asked the government for clarifications on an advertisement in a newspaper on behalf of the committee set up by the Supreme Court on the three contentious farm laws, asking for the views of stakeholders and public on the laws.

“When the Parliament demanded that the three laws be sent to a standing committee for examination and suggestions it was refused; so why is the Supreme Court now interfering in the legislative process? The Supreme Court can only go into the legislative competence with regard to the Bill,” Mr. Premachandran said in Lok Sabha.

“I seek the response of the government with regard to this issue,” he said, displaying a copy of the newspaper.

The Supreme Court had, in January stayed the implementation of the three laws and mandated the formation of a committee to go into the law. The Court had argued that the committee’s finding would be part of the judicial process.