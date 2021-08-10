National

Parliament proceedings | Rohingya Muslims indulging in illegal activities: Govt

Nityanand Rai. File  

The government said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that Rohingya Muslim migrants were indulging in illegal activities.

"There are reports about some Rohingya migrants indulging in illegal activities," Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, said in a written reply.

He also said that all foreign nationals who enter into the country without valid travel documents are to be treated as illegal migrants.

Mr. Rai said that the Central government had issued instructions to State governments and Union Territory administrations, advising them to sensitise the law enforcement and intelligence agencies for taking appropriate steps, like prompt identification of illegal migrants and their restriction to specified locations, as per the law.

Instructions have also been issued to capture their biographic and biometric particulars, cancellation of fake Indian documents and for taking legal proceedings, including deportation, he said.

Mr. Rai added that consolidated instructions to tackle the issue of overstay and illegal migration of foreign nationals were issued on March 30.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Parliament proceedings
Comments
Related Articles

Three civilians injured in Srinagar grenade attack

Parliament proceedings | Over three lakh pregnant women given first dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Govt.

Shortage of doctors and technicians is plaguing government hospitals in Agency areas of Visakhapatnam

Parliament proceedings | Number of billionaires in India stands at 136 in FY21

Throwing love chit on married woman amounts to outraging her modesty: Bombay High Court

Parliament proceedings | 20.32 lakh tests, 7.08 lakh hospital admissions related to COVID authorised under AB-PMJAY: Govt.

Parents in Kerala arrested for concealing information about sexual abuse of their daughter

Kerala High Court to consider petition challenging government order that makes vaccine certificate must to enter shops

TN Assembly session from August 13 till September 21

More girl students show interest in University of Hyderabad courses

In Kerala, illegal vehicle alterations continue unabated despite stringent fine regime

New Vice Chancellor appointed for Anna University

Sangita Iyer’s 26-part docu-series ‘Asian Elephants 101’ will be telecast on World Elephant Day

Prithviraj Sukumaran on looking ahead to ‘Kuruthi’ and a quiet Onam

Analysis | CPI(M)'s move to cap age of Central Committee members a huge opportunity for its post-Emergency generation

Police foils TDP Scheduled Castes Cell leaders ‘Pratighatana’

India calls for evacuation of nationals from Mazar-e-Sharif as Taliban forces close in

NaMo App opens survey for voters

Arappor Iyakkam calls for deeper probe into alleged corruption charges against former minister
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 10, 2021 5:39:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/parliament-proceedings-rohingya-muslims-indulging-in-illegal-activities-govt/article35836087.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY