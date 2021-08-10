National

Parliament proceedings | No decision yet on nationwide NRC: Govt

Union Minister Nityanand Rai. File Videograb: RSTV  

The government has not taken any decision on preparing a National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) for the whole country, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said in Parliament on August 10.

He, however, said the government has decided to update the National Population Register (NPR) under the Citizenship Act, 1955, along with the first phase of Census 2021.

“Till now, the government has not taken any decision to prepare the National Register of Indian Citizens [NRIC] at national level,” Mr. Rai said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

So far, the NRC has been updated only in Assam. When the final list of the NRC was published in 2019, a total of 19.06 lakh of the 3.3 crore applicants were excluded, triggering a huge political row.

Replying to another question, the Minister said any person who is not satisfied with the outcome of the decisions of the claims and objections during the process of preparing the NRC in Assam may prefer an appeal before the designated Foreigners Tribunals within 120 days from the date of such order.

Since those excluded from the NRC in Assam are yet to exhaust all possible legal remedies available to them, the question of their nationality verification does not arise at this stage, he added.

Referring to the NPR, Mr. Rai said the government has decided to update it along with the first phase of Census 2021.

He said the demographic and other particulars of each family and individual are to be updated or collected during the exercise of updating the NPR.

“No document is to be collected during this exercise. However, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the update of NPR and other related field activities have been postponed,” Mr. Rai said.

The objective of the NPR is to create a comprehensive identity database of every usual resident in the country. The database would contain demographic as well as biometric particulars.

The NPR is a register of the usual residents of the country. It is being prepared at the local (village and sub-town), sub-district, district, state and national levels under the provisions of the Citizenship Act, 1955 and the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Parliament proceedings
Comments
Related Articles

Three civilians injured in Srinagar grenade attack

Parliament proceedings | Over three lakh pregnant women given first dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Govt.

Shortage of doctors and technicians is plaguing government hospitals in Agency areas of Visakhapatnam

Parliament proceedings | Rohingya Muslims indulging in illegal activities: Govt

Parliament proceedings | Number of billionaires in India stands at 136 in FY21

Throwing love chit on married woman amounts to outraging her modesty: Bombay High Court

Parliament proceedings | 20.32 lakh tests, 7.08 lakh hospital admissions related to COVID authorised under AB-PMJAY: Govt.

Parents in Kerala arrested for concealing information about sexual abuse of their daughter

Kerala High Court to consider petition challenging government order that makes vaccine certificate must to enter shops

TN Assembly session from August 13 till September 21

More girl students show interest in University of Hyderabad courses

In Kerala, illegal vehicle alterations continue unabated despite stringent fine regime

New Vice Chancellor appointed for Anna University

Sangita Iyer’s 26-part docu-series ‘Asian Elephants 101’ will be telecast on World Elephant Day

Prithviraj Sukumaran on looking ahead to ‘Kuruthi’ and a quiet Onam

Analysis | CPI(M)'s move to cap age of Central Committee members a huge opportunity for its post-Emergency generation

Police foils TDP Scheduled Castes Cell leaders ‘Pratighatana’

India calls for evacuation of nationals from Mazar-e-Sharif as Taliban forces close in

NaMo App opens survey for voters

Arappor Iyakkam calls for deeper probe into alleged corruption charges against former minister
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 10, 2021 5:44:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/parliament-proceedings-no-decision-yet-on-nationwide-nrc-govt/article35836494.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY