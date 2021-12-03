Parliament Proceedings live | Opposition creates ruckus in Rajya Sabha

In the Rajya Sabha, Opposition protests loomed over the proceedings for a third day as Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu began the day urging the House to reach a solution. The Dam Safety Bill, 2019 was later passed in Rajya Sabha after a day's discussion. The House rejected the amendment for sending The Dam Safety Bill, 2019 to select committee.

Discussion on different aspects of COVID-19 took precedence in the lower house of the parliament on December 02, 2021.

Lok Sabha | 11:26 am

Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Law and Justice says, to a question, that in order to introduce an alternative dispute resolution mechanism, the NITI Aayog has taken steps, and a committee is also formed, headed by a former SC Judge, and the Ministry is taking pro-active steps to make sure a proper justice redressal mechanism is introduced in the country.

He further says that effective steps are being taken to spread legal awareness in the country. There is a digital campaign going on to strengthen the legal justice system, he adds. He requests paralegal volunteers to get involved in the process.

We are trying to create awareness across the country to strengthen the Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) system.

Rajya Sabha | 11:21 am

“The recent attempt to ignore the valor of those who fought against the imperial British in Kerala has caused great resentment in the society,” says Abdul Wahab (IUML), urging the Government to reinstate the names of martyrs in their publication of dictionary of martyrs.

Rajya Sabha | 11:15 am

Opposition creates ruckus in Rajya Sabha

Opposition creates ruckus, however, the Chair reiterates that nothing should be recorded.

“I suggest to leaders of the House, and the Opposition, to sit together, discuss and find a way out for smooth functioning of the house” Mr. Naidu says.

Rajya Sabha | 11:08 am

V. Muraleedharan, MoS Parliamentary Affairs presents statement regarding Government Business for the week commencing Monday, December 6 2021.

Lok Sabha | 11:03 am

Question Hour begins in Lok Sabha

With the Opposition protesting in Lok Sabha, the Question Hour begins. To a question, the Minister of State for AYUSH Ministry responds that the govt. is working towards increasing the purview of treatment provided to people under the Ministry.

He further says that there is a Yoga Certification Board that certifies yoga practitioners to cut down on counterfeit practitioners.

Shashi Tharoor, Thiruvananthapuram MP, says that a research university for Ayurveda is extremely necessary to promote the study of Ayurveda. To this, Sarbananda Sonowal, Ministry of AYUSH replies that if a proposal is presented before the govt., the feasibility of establishing a Ayurveda university in Kerala will be examined.

11:02 am

Parliament proceedings commence

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha commence proceedings for Day 5 of the Winter Session.

Ministers and Parliamentary Standing Committees lay papers and reports in Rajya Sabha.

10:53 am

Competitive sloganeering outside Parliament

Parliament premises witnessed competitive sloganeering when a few BJP MPs entered the venue where opposition members were protesting against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha members.

Seeking a revocation of the suspension, opposition parties have been protesting outside the Parliament near the Gandhi statue. A few BJP members including G.V.L. Narasimha Rao and K.J. Alphons entered the venue with their own placards, which showed photos of ruckus happened in the Upper House during the Monsoon Session.

While the BJP MPs raised slogans in support of the suspension and sought an apology, the opposition members accused the government of being selective in suspending members. Both sides indulged in competitive slogan shouting.

When the BJP MPs were outnumbered, they hastily retreated.

10:49 am

Legislative Business for December 3, 2021 is as follows:

Lok Sabha:

Papers to be laid on the table, followed by Question Hour.

Supplementary demands for Grants, 2021-22

The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to be introduced.

The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2011 to be introduced.

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to be introduced.

Further discussions on COVID-19.

Private Members' Business

Rajya Sabha:

Papers to be laid on the table.

Supplementary demands for Grants, 2021-22

Private Members' Business

10:34 am

Day 4 recap

The Rajya Sabha passed the Dam Safety Bill, 2019 on Thursday after a four-hour discussion. This is one of the first legislation to be passed this week as the Upper House has witnessed vociferous protests and disruption from the Opposition over the suspension of 12 members.

Lok Sabha held discussions on COVID-19. Amidst continuous sloganeering by the opposition, Speaker Om Birla opened the floor for discussion under Rule 193—a matter of urgent public importance— acknowledging that in the wake of the new Omicron variant, a “positive and responsible” discourse was the need of the hour.