Parliament proceedings live | Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to be tabled today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha on December 9.

The Bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955 by seeking to grant citizenship to undocumented and illegal non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

The Lok Sabha Speaker has allowed the members to submit amendments to the Bill till 10 a.m. on December 9.

Here are the live updates:

11.00 am

Both Houses assemble.

Arun Singh takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP.

A delegation of Maldives lawmakers are in Lok Sabha's gallery. Speaker welcomes them. The delegation will observe the Indian parliamentary system. Speaker takes up Question Hour.

10.50 am

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday hit out at the government over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, saying it is a “cab” ride with a divisive driver.

“CAB is a cab ride with a divisive driver to: destabilise, destroy our polity values both societal and constitutional with an eye only on political dividends. Hath milao Desh bachao!” Mr. Sibal, also a Rajya Sabha member, said in a tweet.