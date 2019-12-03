Parliament proceedings | Rajya Sabha to discuss Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019

Yesterday, the Lok Sabha passed the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the Rajya Sabha passed the Bill banning the manufacture and sale of electronic cigarettes, but not their possession and use.

Bills to be undertaken for consideration and passing in the Rajya Sabha today:

The Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories) Bill, 2019.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019.

The Lok Sabha will discuss the Recycling of Ships Bill, 2019.

Here are the live updates:

Lok Sabha | 11:30 a.m.

A question on palm oil production is being discussed.

Shashi Tharoor, INC, says an alternative to palm oil should be found rather than continue acquiring land in the north-east which degrades the environment.

The next question is on affordable medical devices.

Mansukh L. Mandaviya, MoS, Chemicals and Fertilisers, talks on how prices of cancer medicines have been brought down to aid the poor.

Mahua Moitra, AITC, says the two most widely used medical equipment by the poor in India are pacemakers and knee replacement implants. She asks what the government is doing pertaining to these two devices.

Mr. Mandaviya says 8 medical devices have been identified, the price of which will also be capped in addition to the existing ones.

Gaurav Gogoi, INC, says quality of medical equipment is as important as the prices. He asks where the cardiac stents and knee replacements are imported. Mr. Mandaviya says the equipment are of good quality. The price of knee replacements has been reduced by 69%.

The next question is on funds under PM-Kisan scheme.

Rajya Sabha | 11:15 a.m.

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu is in the Chair.

Partap Singh Bajwa, INC, says that the remains of Maharaja Duleep Singh should be brought back to Amritsar and given proper rites.

Lok Sabha | 11:00 a.m.

Speaker Om Birla is in the Chair.

Question Hour begins.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, INC, asks for relief for the farmers in Chhattisgarh.

Ramvilas Paswan, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, says efforts are underway to implement 'One Nation, One Card' in Chhattsigarh.

Kalyan Banerjee, AITC, says under the provisions of the Essential Commodities Act, powers have been given to State governments to make subordinate legislations. West Bengal has brought a control order. There are two types of ration cards there. If the State Govt. wants to subsidise rates, how can consumers be deprived of that under 'One Nation, One Card', he asks.

Mr. Paswan responds, saying the central rate is at Rs 2 per kilo for wheat and Rs 3 per kilo for rice. However, States like Tamil Nadu and West Bengal give out commodities at different rates.