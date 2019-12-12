Parliament proceedings live | Lok Sabha begins Question Hour

Rajya Sabha passed Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday.

Here are the live updates from today's winter session:

Lok Sabha | 11.30 a.m.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jal Shakti Minister says that the Ministry will work on increasing groundwater levels and National rural drinking water programme.

Shankar Lalwani (BJP) takes up pending national highway projects.

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways tells the steps taken to save trees while building highways. He says the govt will bring a move to transplant trees instead of cutting them.

Rajya Sabha | 11.30 a.m.

Narendra Jadhav (Nominated) speaks about food testing and food borne hazards. He requests Ministry of Health and Welfare to put up a mechanism to monitor.

P.L. Puniya (INC) speaks about under trials in scheduled caste and tribes that are in prison, and that they make up more than 34% of the prisoners. He says cases are being filed on them after manipulation.

A. Vijayakumar (AIADMK) speaks about Manalakurichi's mining of sand.

Abir Ranjan Biswas (AITC) speaks about different water bodies that are unfit for the supply of drinking water, bathing. He requests for those water bodies to be cleaned, like the Namami Gange project.

Sanjay Singh (AAP) speaks about punishments for rape case accused.

Lok Sabha | 11.00 a.m.

Lok Sabha assembles. Speaker Om Birla is in the Chair. He proceeds to Question Hour. Members speak on compensation for farmers, dams and reservoirs near National parks, irrigated area under CADWM programme.

Rajya Sabha | 11.00 a.m.

Rajya Sabha session begins. M. Venkaiah Naidu is in the Chair. Papers are being laid on the table. Reports of the department related to Parliamentary Standing Committee on agriculture, chemicals and fertilizers, External Affairs, Ministry of Railways, Social Justice and empowerment.

MoS Communications, Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao gives a statement.

Later, matters are raised with the permission of the Chair.