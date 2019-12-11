Parliament proceedings live | Rajya Sabha adjourned

Rajya Sabha will be taking up the amendments to Citizenship Bill, which was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday midnight.

Today also marks the 18th anniversary of the terror attack at Parliament premises.

Rajya Sabha | 11.10 am

Some Rajya Sabha members want a discussion on GST dues to States from the Centre. Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu rejects it. TRS members hold placards and try to storm to well.

Mr. Naidu warns the House will be adjourned. Ruckus in the House. Biswajit Daimary, Assam MP, talks about tribal welfare needed in the State. As pandemonium continues, the Chair asks telecast to be cut.

House is adjourned.

Lok Sabha | 11.00 am

Lok Sabha assembles. Speaker Om Birla is in the Chair. He proceeds to Question Hour. Opposition MPs indulge in sloganeering.

Members are asking questions pertaining to mobile towers.

Rajya Sabha | 11.00 am

Rajya Sabha session begins. M. Cenkaiah Naidu is in the Chair. Papers are being laid on the table.

10.30 am