Parliament proceedings live | Rajya Sabha adjourned

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP MPs take part in the party's parliamentary meet in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP MPs take part in the party's parliamentary meet in New Delhi on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

more-in

Rajya Sabha will be taking up the amendments to Citizenship Bill, which was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday midnight.

Today also marks the 18th anniversary of the terror attack at Parliament premises.

Here are the live updates:

Rajya Sabha | 11.10 am

Some Rajya Sabha members want a discussion on GST dues to States from the Centre. Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu rejects it. TRS members hold placards and try to storm to well.

Mr. Naidu warns the House will be adjourned. Ruckus in the House. Biswajit Daimary, Assam MP, talks about tribal welfare needed in the State. As pandemonium continues, the Chair asks telecast to be cut.

House is adjourned.

Lok Sabha | 11.00 am

Lok Sabha assembles. Speaker Om Birla is in the Chair. He proceeds to Question Hour. Opposition MPs indulge in sloganeering.

Members are asking questions pertaining to mobile towers.

Rajya Sabha | 11.00 am

Rajya Sabha session begins. M. Cenkaiah Naidu is in the Chair. Papers are being laid on the table.

10.30 am

 

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2019 11:14:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/parliament-proceedings-live-winter-session-december-10-2019/article30274548.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY