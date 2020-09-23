Parliament proceedings live updates | Rajya Sabha discusses the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill

The Parliament will function today sans Opposition parties. Opposition parties boycotted Parliament on Tuesday too, first walking out of Rajya Sabha in the morning and later from Lok Sabha at around 4 p.m., protesting against the flawed passage of the two farm bills in the Upper House on Sunday that resulted in violent protests by Opposition members and suspension of eight MPs.

Here are the latest updates:

9.45 am | Rajya Sabha

After a confusion over the Supplementary Agenda List being taken up before Legislative Business, the latter begins.

RS discusses Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020 is taken up for consideration.

The Chairman says the bill will get one hour for discussion.

9.40 am | Rajya Sabha

Special Mentions begin

Satish Chandra Dubey of BJP says EWS quota should have relaxation of age and fees.

Dr. Sonal Mansingh of BJP seeks financial package for freelance artists during the ongoing pandemic since cultural activities are on a standstill.

Kailash Soni of BJP seeks that conditions of PMAY scheme be relaxed to include those affected by floods.

Anil Desai of Shiv Sena asks that the Bombay High Court be renamed as Mumbai High Court. He says the State government has been in constant touch with the Centre regarding this.

9.30 am | Rajya Sabha

BJP MP Bhupender Yadav says today is the birth anniversary of poet and former MP Ramdhari Singh Dinkar from Bihar, we should set up a chair in his name. He recalls the friendship that Dinakar and Ram Manohar Lohia shared both inside and outside the Parliament.

K.C. Ramamurthy of BJP raises matter of flood damage in Karnataka. He says the State has suffered loss of Rs. 9,440 crore in this season alone. He seeks special financial assistance from the Centre for the flood management.

9.15 am | Rajya Sabha

Social Justice Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot moves a motion for election of one member to the Rehabilitation Council of India.

Zero Hour begins

BJP MP Lt. Gen (retd.) Dr. D.P. Vats says important rail and road projects get delayed due to pending court cases. He asks Law Ministry to come up with a legislation to speed up development works.

Mamata Mohanta of BJD asks that the Kurmi Mahanta community be added in the ST list.

Nazir Ahmed Laway of PDP raises the matter of home guards and other government employees who don't get permanent jobs for years.

Birendra Prasad Baishya of AGP says he requests the government to complete the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway immediately for the progress of the northeast.

Subhash Chandra Singh of BJD says remuneration of anganwadi and ASHA workers, who are COVID warriors, is very low. He asks Centre to come up with a special package for them.

9.10 am | Rajya Sabha

Chairman announces that the House is bidding farewell to some members from U.P. and Uttarakhand today, as they are set to retire in November. They include P.L. Punia, Ram Gopal Yadav, Hardeep Puri, Neeraj Shekhar, Raj Babbar and Javed Ali.

"Though some members may be re-elected, I hope, this House will miss those who will not be coming back immediately," he says.

Neeraj Shekhar, the son of former PM Chandra Shekhar, says he used to play in the Central Hall when visiting the Parliament as a child with his father. Mr. Shekar switched from the Samajwadi Party to the BJP last year. He

9.00 am | Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha proceedings for the day begins

MoS Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan laying papers on the table.

Mr. Muraleedharan says the government has decided to recommend adjournment of the House sine die today, but there is some important legislative business to be completed before that. He gives time stipulations within which the pending bills are to be discussed, as recommended by the Parliamentary Advisory Committee meeting on September 22, 2020.

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu says government can recommend the adjournment of the House, but when to adjourn is the chair's decision.

Rajya Sabha

Bills for consideration and passing

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020

The Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020

The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2020

The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2020

Lok Sabha

Bills for consideration and passing

The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020

The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020

The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020