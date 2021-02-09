Parliament proceedings live | Rajya Sabha to convene at 9 a.m.

The Rajya Sabha will take up The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020.

Members of the Lok Sabha will continue to participate in the motion of thanks to the President's address. The House will take up The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

On Monday, replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister said his government was still open to talks with farmers demanding a repeal of the three farm laws passed last September. He coined two terms —‘andolan jeevi’ (professional protesters) and ‘Foreign Destructive Ideology’ to lampoon the Opposition and certain protesters and foreign individuals who have tweeted in support of the farmers’ agitation.

The Lok Sabha extended its Monday's sitting till 12 a.m. Tuesday. Another extended sitting of the House is likely today.

Here are the live updates:

Agenda

Lok Sabha

Reports to be presented:

Reports of Committee on Estimates;

Reports of Public Accounts Committee;

Reports of the Committee on Government Assurances;

Reports of Standing Committee on Water Resources.

Motion regarding the report of joint committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019- Extension of time

Motion of Thanks on the President's Address

General discussion on the Union Budget

Bills for consideration and passing:

The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Agenda

Rajya Sabha

Obituary references to the passing away of:

1. Shri Mohinder Singh Lather, (ex-Member);

2. Mr. Amadou Toumani Toure, former President of Mali;

3. Mr. Mamadou Tandja, former President of Niger; and

4. His Excellency Mr. Ambrose Madvulo Dlamini, former Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

Reports to be presented:

Report of the Committee on Subordinate Legislation;

Reports of the Department related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Water Resources;

Reports of the Public Accounts Committee.

Bills for consideration and passing:

The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021;

The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020.

General discussion on the Union Budget