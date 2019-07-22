Parliament proceedings live| Rajya Sabha sees slogans against 'government's injustice towards minorities', adjourned till 2 p.m.

Congress MPs protest against arrest of Priyanka Gandhi in UP.

Congress MPs protest against arrest of Priyanka Gandhi in UP.   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

more-in

Three important and controversial Bills to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today - The National Medical Commission Bill, The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill and The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Here are the live updates:

Rajya Sabha | 12:12 p.m.

Question hour begins in Rajya Sabha. Rehabilitation of villages and Road accidents are being discussed. The Opposition Bench sloganeers against what they called government's injustice towards minorities. Chants of 'justice' echo. The Deputy Chairman, Harivansh Narayan Singh, continues to conduct the Sabha despite the persistent noise. However, after 12 minutes of continuous agitation, the Chair announces that the house is adjourned till 2 p.m.

Rajya Sabha | 11:10 a.m.

Rajya Sabha also announces that the upper house is adjourned till 12 p.m. after which The Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and The Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2019 will be taken up for consideration and passing.

Lok Sabha | 11:10 a.m.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pays his respects to Ram Chandra Paswan and Sheila Dikshit. The Sabha mourns for a minute, and the house is adjourned till 2 p.m.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National
Rajya Sabha
Lok Sabha
parliament
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 22, 2019 12:24:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/parliament-proceedings-live-updates-budget-session-july-18-2019/article28633774.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY