Parliament proceedings live| Rajya Sabha sees slogans against 'government's injustice towards minorities', adjourned till 2 p.m.

Three important and controversial Bills to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today - The National Medical Commission Bill, The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill and The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Here are the live updates:

Rajya Sabha | 12:12 p.m.

Question hour begins in Rajya Sabha. Rehabilitation of villages and Road accidents are being discussed. The Opposition Bench sloganeers against what they called government's injustice towards minorities. Chants of 'justice' echo. The Deputy Chairman, Harivansh Narayan Singh, continues to conduct the Sabha despite the persistent noise. However, after 12 minutes of continuous agitation, the Chair announces that the house is adjourned till 2 p.m.

Rajya Sabha | 11:10 a.m.

Rajya Sabha also announces that the upper house is adjourned till 12 p.m. after which The Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and The Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2019 will be taken up for consideration and passing.

Lok Sabha | 11:10 a.m.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pays his respects to Ram Chandra Paswan and Sheila Dikshit. The Sabha mourns for a minute, and the house is adjourned till 2 p.m.