Parliament proceedings live | Rajya Sabha to discuss the working of AYUSH Ministry

Both Houses of the parliament assembles on Monday after two-days break. Last week witnessed both Houses working extra hours to complete the discussion on Budget.

The discussion of demand of grant for various ministries will continue this week too, following which the Finance Bill will be put to vote.

Here are the live updates:

Lok Sabha | 12:15 p.m.

Prof. Saugata Roy, (AITC), a professor of physics, opposes the Motor Vehicles Ammenment bill, saying that it takes away from the power of the State government to improve rural transport infrastructure. He says that it infringes upon the rights of the State .

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also opposes parts of the legislation which are against the constitutional powers of the State. He opposes Clause 33 and 17 of the bill. However, he acknowledges that it has been overdue.

Mahua Moitra also opposes the bill on the issue that it gives the public an extension period from a month to a year upon the expiry of driving license, making it unsafe.

Rajya Sabha | 12:00 p.m.

K.T.S. Tulasi (Nominated) takes up the issue of household savings. He quotes an anonymous poem on taxes that evokes laughter in the Sabha.

Dr. Vikas Mahatme (BJP) talks of the unequal distribution of resources and the growing need to control population. Says that there is a need to form a commission to declare it a 'national emergency'.

There is a need to appoint sportsmen and women in public sector enterprises. The govt. must send a direction to employ at least national level athletes, especially those who come from poor backgrounds, says Dr. L. Hanumanthaiah (INC).

Lok Sabha | 11:45 a.m.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, in replies to queries says that the ethanol import will be curbed and the ministry will look to domestically extract the fuel from indigenous and sustainable sources for the farmers.

Arjuna Munda, Minister of Tribal Affairs says that the govt. has been looking into the identification of tribal people across the country. Members challenge him on the modalities of the procedures and the lack of a clear deadline.

Rajya Sabha | 11:30 a.m.

V. Vijaysai Reddy (YSRCP) urges India to bring back the 483 fishermen locked-up Karachi jails. He says that this year alone 46 fishermen were captured by the doc guards and handed over to Pakistan. These fishermen primarily hail from Andhra Pradesh who go to Gujarat for employment. He asks why the coast guard has been silent on the issue.



Dr. T. Subbarami Reddy, (INC) and Surendra Singh Nagar (SP), urge the government to formulate a committee to look into the deaths caused by road accidents in Agra and Yamuna expressway.

Shwait Malik (BJP) says that there needs to be a 'one nation, one electric power tariff'. P. Bhattacharaya (INC) questions illegal coal mines and the implementation of safety procedures in them.

Lok Sabha | 11.10 a.m.

Ramchandra Bohra (BJP) asks about jobs to engineering graduates. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokriyal 'Nishank' says over four lakh students have got placed in campus placements. He also says the government is also has set up finishing school for students to pursue GATE and other competitive examinations.

Shashi Tharoor (Congress) says 60% of such graduates are not employable. Some jobs don't even require engineering degree. Are we giving the right skills? Mr. Nishank says AICTE says the syllabus is being reviewed and will be updated soon.

Rajya Sabha | 11:00 a.m.

In Rajya Sabha, Zero Hour proceedings begin. The Chair allows Shantanu Sen (AITC) to speak. Congress members want to speak first. After some commotion, House is back in order.

Mr. Sen suggests States must have a Health Regulatory Commission to check malpractices in corporate hospitals.

Lok Sabha | 11:00 a.m.

In Lok Sabha, Question Hour is taken up. Jayadev Galla asks why — despite a notification saying the women employees of insurance companies can get transfer at a place where her husband works — is not followed? MoS Finance, Anurag Thakur says he will look into it.

Mr. Jayadev also says National Insurance doesn't consider Delhi a metro. Why? Mr. Thakur says he is unaware of this and will find out.

11.00 a.m.

Agenda for the day

The Lok Sabha will further discuss Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for 2019-20.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 will be introduced in the lower House.

The Rajya Sabha will discuss the functioning of AYUSH ministry.

10:55 a.m.

Ahead of the parliament session, Congress MPs from Assam staged a protest seeking immediate relief and rescue operation in flood-hit Assam. The State is reeling under harsh monsoon woes resulting in the death of at least 11 people.