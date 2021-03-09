Parliament proceedings live | For the first time in a year, MPs of both Houses to sit in respective chambers

For the first time in a year, members of both Houses will sit in their respective chambers instead of being spread across the two chambers. Sources said the pre-COVID-19 timings and seating arrangement are being restored to provide more time to each of the House so that the Budget session can be wrapped up before schedule, as per the demand of the MPs. The MPs will, however, continue to sit in the galleries of the chamber to maintain physical distance as per the COVID-19 protocol.

Lok Sabha members from the poll-bound West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry have requested an early curtailment of the second part of the Budget session that began on Monday. Sources said nearly 145 Parliamentarians have written to Speaker Om Birla on the matter.

Multiple adjournment motions marred the working of the Rajya Sabha on the first day of the second part of the Budget session, with Opposition leaders demanding a debate on the “huge and frequent” increase in petrol, diesel and LPG prices. The Lok Sabha, too, saw disruptions on the issue of a separate discussion on fuel price hike.

Here are the latest updates:

Legislative Business

Rajya Sabha

Bills for consideration and passing:

The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2019

Lok Sabha

Bills for consideration and passing

The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021