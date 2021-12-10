Parliament Live Updates | Lok Sabha to further discuss Climate Change

On the ninth day of proceedings, the Lok Sabha passed the CVC (Amendment), 2021 and Delhi (Special) Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021, while the Rajya Sabha passed the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Today, the lower house will take up The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Here are the updates:

Rajya Sabha | 11:05 a.m.

Rajya Sabha proceedings begin

Rajya Sabha begins. The Chairman says that today marks the 73rd anniversary of the adaptation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. He says that the theme is finding solutions to the deep-rooted problems of discrimination in the country, and we should work towards upholding basic human rights. It is our responsibility to be inclusive, and let us reiterate our unwavering commitment to do the same.

Lok Sabha | 11:05 a.m.

Lok Sabha proceedings start

"On November 1, Omicron virus was found in India through genome sequencing. All over the world, vaccines are being studied to see which vaccines are effective against the virus," Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya responds to a question.

10:30 a.m.

Legislative Business for December 10, 2021 is as follows:

Lok Sabha:

Government Business

1. Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

2. Further discussion on climate change raised by Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on 8th December, 2021.

Private Members' Business

3. Gaddam Ranjith Reddy to move for 'Formulation of a comprehensive national policy for procurement of foodgrains, etc.'

4. Shashi Tharoor to move 'Steps to mitigate the impact of climate change.'

Rajya Sabha:

1. Papers to be laid on the table.

2. Private Members' Business

10:20 a.m.

Day 9 Recap

Proceedings in both the houses began with the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presenting a statement on the IAF chopper crash incident.

TMC walked out of Rajya Sabha after Deputy Chairman refused to allow opposition members to pay condolences to family of Gen. Bipin Rawat and 12 others.

During the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla spontaneously decided to allow as many women MPs as possible to raise their issues in the House.

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was passed in the Rajya Sabha.

After replying to the objections of the Opposition, the CVC (Amendment), 2021 and Delhi (Special) Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021 were passed in the Lok Sabha.