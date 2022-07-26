Parliament proceedings | Bihar, Odisha and Maharashtra have demanded caste census, MHA in Lok Sabha

The forthcoming Census is to be the first digital Census

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The forthcoming Census is to be the first digital Census

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that the State Governments of Bihar, Maharashtra and Odisha have requested to collect caste details in the forthcoming Census but caste details other than that of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) have not been enumerated in Census since Independence.

In a written reply to a question by member Thalikkottai Rajuthevar Baalu, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said, “the intent of the Government for conducting Census 2021 was notified in Gazette of India on 28 March, 2019. Due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the Census 2021 and related field activities have been postponed.”

The reply added that the forthcoming Census is to be the first digital Census. Mobile Apps for collection of data and a Census Portal for management and monitoring of various Census related activities have been developed, it said.

The reply stated that the castes and tribes which are specifically notified as Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes as per the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, as amended from time to time, are enumerated in the Census.

“The State Governments of Bihar, Maharashtra and Odisha have requested to collect caste details in the forthcoming Census. The Government of India has not enumerated caste wise population other than SCs and STs in Census since independence,” the reply said.