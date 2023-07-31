HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Parliament proceedings | 75.51 lakh houses completed under PMAY-U

Uttar Pradesh had the largest number of houses completed at 12,87,307, Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardip Singh Puri informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday

July 31, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi handing over a a key to a beneficiary of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi handing over a a key to a beneficiary of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana | Photo Credit: ANI

A total of 75.51 lakh houses have been completed out of which 71.39 lakh have been occupied till now under the Prime Ministers’ Awas Yojana (PMAY-U), the Centre’s flagship programme to provide housing to the urban poor.

Uttar Pradesh had the largest number of houses completed at 12,87,307, Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardip Singh Puri informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh were other high-performing states at 8,80,209 and 8,08,278 houses completed. The corresponding number for Tamil Nadu was 5,30,350.  

The Minister said that under PMAY-U, the Centre has released ₹1.48 lakh crore assistance to State governments.

The central assistance is released to States or Union Territories in 3 instalments of 40%, 40% and 20%.

The release of central assistance is incumbent upon the fulfilment of mandatory compliances by the concerned States and UTs. This includes the submission of Utilization Certificates (UCs) for central assistance released earlier, commensurate physical progress and Aadhaar seeding of beneficiaries in the Management Information System (MIS).

Accordingly, States and UTs have been advised to expedite to complete all sanctioned houses within the extended mission period.

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U) is a flagship Mission of the Government which is implemented by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). It was launched in 2015.

The mission aimed to address the urban housing shortage among the economically backward sections including the slum dwellers by ensuring a ‘pucca’ house to all eligible urban households by the year 2022.

The scheme period though now has been extended up to December 2024 in order to complete all the houses sanctioned without changing the funding pattern and implementation methodology.

Related Topics

Parliament proceedings / public housing

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.