National

Parliament proceedings | 2,437 child labourers rescued during pandemic

Union Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar. File   | Photo Credit: Ranjeet Kumar

A total of 2,437 child or adolescent labourers were rescued during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data provided by the Labour Ministry to the Lok Sabha on Monday.

In response to a question by Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi, Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar said in a written reply that data on the number of FIRs registered under the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986 was “not maintained centrally”, but information had been received from various States and Union Territories. Seven states and UTs registered a total of 114 FIRs in 2020, it said. Gujarat had reported 56 FIRs under the Act, followed by Rajasthan (19), Punjab (18), Madhya Pradesh (13), Chandigarh (five), Karnataka (two) and Uttar Pradesh (one).

The reply said 2,114 child and adolescent labourers had been rescued in Uttar Pradesh “during COVID-19”, followed by 122 in Punjab, 94 in Madhya Pradesh, 54 in Gujarat, 26 in Chandigarh, 25 in Rajasthan and two in Karnataka.

In another reply, the Ministry said 1,14,30,968 migrant workers had returned to their home States during the lockdown.

Related Topics
Parliament proceedings
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 9, 2021 3:25:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/parliament-proceedings-2437-child-labourers-rescued-during-pandemic/article33786978.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY