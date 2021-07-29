National

Parliament passes Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill amid protests

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaking in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Thursday, July 29, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, while the Opposition continued its protest against the government over the alleged use of Pegasus spyware, and the farm laws passed last year.

The Bill, which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said would benefit Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), was passed just around 15 minutes after it was introduced, with a brief discussion and members opting to table their views instead of speaking amid the din. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Ms. Sitharaman said the Bill would enable MSMEs to access about 9,000 NBFCs (non-banking financial companies), an increase from the current seven available to them.

Earlier in the day, the House was adjourned soon after it convened at 11 a.m. When it reconvened, Question Hour was carried out amid shouting of slogans and whistling by protesting MPs. The proceedings were adjourned early for the day, as has been the case this week.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

World Day Against Trafficking in Persons: COVID-19 pushes vulnerable children into debt traps

Bring home a furry friend

Geo-imaging satellite EOS-03 scheduled for launch in third quarter of 2021, says Jitendra Singh

BJP not to field candidate for Rajya Sabha bypoll, TMC’s Jawhar Sircar set to be elected unopposed

Significant data on nasal vaccine likely in 2.5 months: Krishna Ella

TMC team visiting Tripura was under constant surveillance, alleges Derek O’Brien

It would be great if West Bengal gets electric vehicle manufacturing industry: Mamata at meeting with Gadkari

Significant decline in road-accidents, fatalities in Kerala in 2021, vis a vis 2019

K.S. Eshwarappa ready to join ministry

‘Krishikarna’, a project to promote hi-tech farming, launched in Pallikkal panchayat of Thiruvananthapuram

We support all peace initiatives aimed at lasting political settlement: India on Afghanistan

6.4 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses dispatched abroad from Jan 12 to Jul 22: Govt

National Gallery of Australia returns 14 art works including Chola idols

‘Very hurt’ over opposition MPs flinging papers at Chair, says Lok Sabha speaker

Parliamentary proceedings | Around 8.72 lakh vacant posts in Central govt departments: MoS Jitendra Singh

Air India sold its 115 properties for ₹738 crore since 2015: Govt

AAI earned ₹ 30,069 crore from joint venture and PPP airports till 2020-21: Govt

Charge sheet filed against former Special DGP in sexual harassment case

Health Ministry announces 27% for OBCs, 10% for EWS in All India Quota for UG, PG medical, dental courses
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 29, 2021 5:55:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/parliament-passes-factoring-regulation-amendment-bill-amid-protests/article35606813.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY