Parliament Monsoon Session live updates | Opposition stages ‘black protest’, Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 p.m. amid sloganeering

Leaders of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties will wear black dresses today as a mark of protest for not starting a debate on their no-confidence motion

July 27, 2023 09:49 am | Updated 11:16 am IST

After days of logjam and unsuccessfully demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Manipur violence, the Opposition on Wednesday brought a no-confidence motion against the central government in Lok Sabha. The motion was moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and was admitted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

On Wednesday, Lok Sabha passed the contentious Forest Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, after a quick discussion that lasted only around thirty minutes. Rajya Sabha, meanwhile, passed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 through a voice vote after the Opposition walked out of the House.

The ongoing Monsoon Session began last week, close on the heels of 26 Opposition parties forming the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The session will continue till August 11.

Here are the latest updates: