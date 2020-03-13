Parliament proceedings | Budget session resumes

The Budget Session of the Parliament of India resumes on Thursday. After days of discussions on Delhi violence, the Houses are expected to have a low-profile day of business.

In Lok Sabha, the Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 will be considered for passing, while in Rajya Sabha the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020 will be taken up.

Here are the latest updates:

Lok Sabha

Bill for Consideration and passing

Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Discussion and Voting on Demands for Grants

Rajya Sabha

Bill for consideration and return

Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020

Private Members' Business