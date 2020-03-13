Parliament proceedings | Budget session resumes

In Lok Sabha, the Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 will be considered for passing, while in Rajya Sabha the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020 will be taken up.

The Budget Session of the Parliament of India resumes on Thursday. After days of discussions on Delhi violence, the Houses are expected to have a low-profile day of business.

Here are the latest updates:

 

 

 

Lok Sabha

Bill for Consideration and passing

  • Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Discussion and Voting on Demands for Grants

Rajya Sabha

Bill for consideration and return

  • Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020

Private Members' Business

