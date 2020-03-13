Parliament proceedings | Budget session resumes

The Budget Session of the Parliament of India resumes on Thursday. After days of discussions on Delhi violence, the Houses are expected to have a low-profile day of business.
In Lok Sabha, the Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 will be considered for passing, while in Rajya Sabha the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020 will be taken up.
Here are the latest updates:
Lok Sabha
Bill for Consideration and passing
- Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020
Discussion and Voting on Demands for Grants
Rajya Sabha
Bill for consideration and return
- Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020
Private Members' Business