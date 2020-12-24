Parliament dissolution Nepal’s ‘internal matter’: India

Dissolution of the Nepal’s parliament is an “internal matter” that is meant for the country’s “democratic processes”, said an official of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday.
“We have noted the recent political developments in Nepal. These are internal matters for Nepal to decide as per its democratic processes. As a neighbour and well wisher, India will continue to support Nepal and its people in moving forward on the path of peace, prosperity and development,” said MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava, expressing India’s position for the first time since Prime Minister Oli recommended dissolution of parliament on December 20 and called for fresh polls.
India’s statement has come a day before a constitution bench of the Supreme Court of Nepal takes up the writ petitions that have challenged Prime Minister Oli's actions.
India had not responded immediately to the crisis which erupted after Mr. Oli made his move to counter the pressure from the rival faction of the Nepal Communist Party led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda and Madhav Kumar Nepal.
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had travelled to Kathmandu in the last week of November during which he held a round of discussion about the bilateral relationship with his counterpart and also met Mr Oli.
The outreach came after months of bickering over a number of issues including the Kalapani territorial dispute.
