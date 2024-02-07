GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Parliament Budget Session LIVE updates | Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion in LS, seeks discussion on border situation with China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in Rajya Sabha today

February 07, 2024 10:36 am | Updated 11:02 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Proceedings of the Rajya Sabha are underway during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on February 6, 2024.

Proceedings of the Rajya Sabha are underway during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on February 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

After a productive parliamentary session in both Houses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in Rajya Sabha today. Mr. Modi had replied to the Address in the Lok Sabha earlier this week.

On Day 5 of the Budget session, after a short debate, the Rajya Sabha passed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024 via voice vote. 

Later, the Upper House passed the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill, 2024 via voice vote after another short debate. The House then continued to debate the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address at the start of the session.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024 by voice vote after debate. The Constitution (Jammu & Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and The Constitution (Jammu & Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023 were also taken up for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha. Both Bills were passed with support from across party lines.

For updates on Day 5 of the Parliament budget session, click here.

Follow live updates here:

  • February 07, 2024 10:36
    Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion in Lok Sabha, seeks discussion on border situation with China

    Congress MP Manish Tewari has moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the border situation with China in the Lower House on Wednesday.

    The MP from Sri Anandpur Sahib constituency sought suspension of Zero Hour, Question Hour, and other businesses of the day. 

    ANI

  • February 07, 2024 10:36
    List of business in Rajya Sabha

    1. Question Hour

    2. Consideration of any business entered in the revised list of business for February 6, 2024, and not concluded on that day

  • February 07, 2024 10:36
    List of business in Lok Sabha

    1. Question Hour

    2. Consideration of any item of government business entered in the revised list of business for February 6, 2024, and not concluded on that day.

