February 07, 2024 10:36 am | Updated 11:02 am IST

After a productive parliamentary session in both Houses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in Rajya Sabha today. Mr. Modi had replied to the Address in the Lok Sabha earlier this week.

On Day 5 of the Budget session, after a short debate, the Rajya Sabha passed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024 via voice vote.

Later, the Upper House passed the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill, 2024 via voice vote after another short debate. The House then continued to debate the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address at the start of the session.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024 by voice vote after debate. The Constitution (Jammu & Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and The Constitution (Jammu & Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023 were also taken up for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha. Both Bills were passed with support from across party lines.

For updates on Day 5 of the Parliament budget session, click here.

