Parliament Budget Session live | Lok Sabha adjourns till 2 p.m amid chaos, Leader of Opposition addresses Rajya Sabha

March 13, 2023 11:02 am | Updated 11:29 am IST

After a month-long recess, the Parliament recommenced today. It will see Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman present statements pertaining to the Jammu and Kashmir budget, followed by legislative business in both the houses. While Lok Sabha is expected to take up the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022, the Rajya Sabha will take up the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Parliament adjourned on February 10 for a month-long recess to review the budget papers.

The last day saw chaos as the Opposition sharpened its attack on the government over the expunction of remarks made by Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, suspension of MP Rajani Patil and its demand of an inquiry into the allegations against the Adani group. Ahead of the proceedings, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge chaired a meeting of opposition parties to chalk out the strategy in the Upper House.

Earlier in the session, PM Narendra Modi addressed both Houses during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address amid sloganeering on the Hindenburg-Adani row. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had presented the Union Budget for 2023-24 on February 1.

Rajya Sabha| 11:25 a.m

House adjourns till 2 pm amid chaos

After continuing chaos during the speeches by Leader of the House Piyush Goyal and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, the Upper House was adjourned till 2 p.m.

Lok Sabha | 11:08 a.m.

Lower House adjourned till 2 p.m.

Speaker Om Birla ajourns the House amid a ruckus by members who have gathered in the well of the House .

Lok Sabha| 11:05 a.m.

Defence Minister criticises Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi has tried to defame the country in London. The entire House should condemn his speech: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha.

Rajya Sabha| 11:02 a.m

Rajya Sabha recommences at 11 am

The Rajya Sabha recommenced with birthday wishes, followed by an obituary reference for late MP Narendra Pradhan. This was followed by laying of papers and statements on the table.

Lok Sabha| 11:00 a.m.

Lok Sabha begins with obituary references followed by Question Hour

Lok Sabha| 10:46 am.

What’s on the table in the Lok Sabha?

Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman is expected to present the budget for Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2023-24, followed by statements on the supplementary demands for grants in respect of the union territory for 2022-23.

Post this Law Minister Kiren Rijiju will move the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022 to repeal certain enactments and amend one.