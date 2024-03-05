GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Paper leak case | U.P. Govt removes State police recruitment board chairperson

March 05, 2024 12:13 pm | Updated 12:13 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
Renuka Mishra. Photo: X/@renukamishra67

Renuka Mishra. Photo: X/@renukamishra67

The Uttar Pradesh Government on March 5 removed Renuka Mishra as the chairperson of the U.P. Police Recruitment and Promotion Board amid allegations of the question paper of a constable recruitment examination being leaked. Ms. Mishra has been put on the “wait list” after her removal from the post and Director Vigilance Rajiv Krishna given the additional responsibility of the board, official sources said.

ALSO READ
Fresh protests erupt in U.P. seeking re-exam for posts citing ‘paper leak’

Following allegations of paper leak, the State Government had on February 24 cancelled the police constable recruitment examination held on February 17 and 18, and ordered a re-test within six months.

More than 48 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

The government had also announced that a Special Task Force (STF) would probe the allegations.

ALSO READ
Watch | U.P. police recruitment exam paper leak: How student protests got the government to step in
Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / police

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.