Panscheel must for peace: Chinese envoy

The Chinese envoy on Friday urged India to follow the principle of peaceful co-existence as devised in the Nehruvian era.

Speaking at a public reception to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, Ambassador Sun Weidong said the bilateral relationship had received a new boost after the Wuhan summit last year and that old differences were being addressed.

“The principle of Panchsheel should be followed in bilateral relations between India and China to ensure peaceful coexistence. We have some differences but those differences are being dealt with by special mechanisms. Both sides should keep making progress so that our old relationship can be strengthened in the near future,” said Mr. Sun at the event organised by the India-China Friendship Association.

The Chinese Ambassador spoke about the old ties of collaboration between Chinese anti-colonial struggle and the freedom fighters in India and recollected the contribution of Deng Xiaoping in setting China on the path of development.

“Relationship between our two countries acquired new a new spirit after President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi met in Wuhan last year and ever since our relationship has moved ahead,” said the Ambassador who has taken charge recently.

Earlier, Chairman of the India China Friendship Association R.N. Anil handed over a resolution for President Xi Jinping urging him to further strengthen bilateral political, trade and people to people relationship. India is expected to host President Xi in October though the exact date of his visit to India remains unannounced till now.