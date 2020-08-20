Panel summons Facebook

The panel will also discuss the issue of Internet shutdowns.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology has summoned Facebook on September 2 to discuss the issue of alleged misuse of social media platforms in the wake of claims that the U.S. firm did not apply hate speech rules to certain Bharatiya Janata Party politicians.

A day before, the panel will also discuss the issue of Internet shutdowns.

Besides representatives of Facebook, the committee has also asked representatives of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to remain present on September 2 to discuss the subject of “safeguarding citizens’ rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in the digital space”.