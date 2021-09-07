National

Panel meeting to reclaim political legacy of Congress

Congress flag. File  

The Congress panel to plan 75 years of India's Independence on Tuesday discussed ways to highlight the history of the freedom movement that is tied to the legacy of the party and "expose" those who sided with the colonial rulers.

The 11-member panel, headed by former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and tasked to plan year long celebrations, held its first meeting in which it was decided to form two sub-committees that will plan and coordinate programmes at the district and State level.

The first programmes are likely to take off on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2.

In the backdrop of the Narendra Modi government celebrating Amrit Ka Mahotsav to mark 75 years of Independence, the Congress move is seen as a step to reclaim its political legacy of leading the freedom movement.

On September 1, Congress president Sonia Gandhi had constituted the panel and included members of the Congress: group of 23 dissenters [G-23] like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mukul Wasnik and Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Other members of the Committee include A.K. Antony, Meira Kumar, Ambika Soni, Pramod Tiwari, Pradyut Bordoloi, Mullappally Ramachandran, K.R. Ramesh Kumar.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 7, 2021 10:19:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/panel-meeting-to-reclaim-political-legacy-of-cong/article36347164.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY