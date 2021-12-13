Pakistani woman intruder shot dead along IB in Jammu

Deputy Inspector General of BSF S. P. S. Sandhu said alert troops neutralised the intruder in R. S. Pura sector on Sunday night.

A Pakistani woman intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the International Border (IB) in Jammu, an official said on Monday.

Deputy Inspector General of BSF S. P. S. Sandhu said alert troops neutralised the intruder in R. S. Pura sector on Sunday night.

“The BSF troops noticed suspicious movement and warned the intruder many times not to cross the IB but the intruder kept running towards Border fencing aggressively,” Sandhu, who is the Public Relations Officer of BSF, Jammu, said.

He said alert BSF troops fired and neutralised the intruder near BSF fencing inside the IB and thwarted the infiltration attempt.