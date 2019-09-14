National

Pakistani troops shell security posts, villages along LoC in J&K’s Poonch

Deputy Commissioner of Poonch Rahul Yadav said there was no report of any casualty in the Pakistani firing

Pakistani troops engaged in heavy firing and mortar shelling on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday in violation of the ceasefire, officials said.

The firing and mortar shelling from across the border started in Balakot and Mankote areas around 10 a.m., drawing a strong retaliation from the Indian Army, the officials added.

They said heavy exchange of fire between the two sides was going on when last reports were received.

Deputy Commissioner of Poonch Rahul Yadav said there was no report of any casualty in the Pakistani firing and the border residents have been advised to take necessary precautionary measures for their safety.

