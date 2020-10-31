National

Pakistan violates ceasefire along International Border in J&K’s Kathua

A Border Security Force soldier patrols near the India-Pakistan border, south of Jammu. File (representational image)   | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan Rangers violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing on forward posts and villages along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, officials said on October 31.

However, there was no report of any casualty or damage on the Indian side, they said.

The firing from across the border started in Chandwa, Mayari and Faqeera in Hiranagar sector around 9:45 p.m. on October 30, prompting effective retaliation by the Border Security Force (BSF), the officials said.

The exchange of fire between the two sides continued till 4:15 a.m. on October 31. There was no report of any casualty or damage on the Indian side, they said.

