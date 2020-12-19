National

Pakistan troops violate ceasefire along LoC in J-K’s Poonch

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire on Saturday with unprovoked firing and mortar shelling on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, a defence spokesperson said.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly to silence the Pakistani guns, he added.

“At about 5 pm, Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling mortars in Kirni and Malti sectors,” the official said.

He said there was no report of any casualty on the Indian side.

