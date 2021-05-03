Pakistan targets BSF patrol along border in Samba, says official

‘No retaliation from our side. No loss of life or injury is reported. The development is being monitored,’ says the BSF

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday said Pakistani troops targeted the security forces patrolling the International Border (IB) in Jammu’s Samba on Monday morning.

The incident took place around 6.35 a.m. “Pakistan Rangers targeted BSF patrolling party on International Border in Ramgarh sector of Samba district,” a BSF official said.

An official said Pakistani troops manning Tipu and Hussain posts fired four bursts, about 20 rounds of small weapons, towards a border outpost Majra in the Samba Sector.

“(There was) No retaliation from our side. No loss of life or injury is reported. The development is being monitored,” the BSF said.

It is for the first time in three months that troops of the two countries exchanged fire in Jammu and Kashmir.

On February 24 this year, the armies of both the countries reaffirmed their commitment to abide by the ceasefire agreement agreed upon in 2003.

In April, the BSF said it fired upon drones trespassing from Pakistan inside the Indian territory.