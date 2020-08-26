Pakistan rejects NIA’s charge-sheet on Pulwama terror attack

Pakistan on Wednesday rejected the charge-sheet of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) regarding the February 14, 2019 Pulwama terror attack, which blamed Pakistan-based Masood Azhar and his relatives for the bombing. Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) in a statement rejected the charge-sheet and said the Pulwama attack generated “electoral dividend” in India.
“India failed to provide any credible evidence for its invective and has instead been using the attack for its malicious propaganda campaign against Pakistan,” said the statement from the Spokesperson of MoFA, Pakistan.
The statement referred to the pre-election “timing” of the Pulwama attack and said the explosives for the incident were procured from inside the Jammu and Kashmir region. “India cannot mislead the world community with its motivated propaganda,” said the official statement from Pakistan, which also said that Pakistan will try to raise the “Pakistan bogey” before the upcoming State-level elections in India.
“We warn the world community again to be cognisant of its dangerous consequences for peace and security in the region,” stated Pakistan’s foreign office.
