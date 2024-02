February 14, 2024 11:07 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - Srinagar

The Border Security Force (BSF) on February 14 accused the Pakistan Rangers of resorting to unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu’s R.S. Pura area.

A BSF spokesperson said that the unprovoked firing took place at around 5.50 p.m..

“It was befittingly responded to by BSF troops. Firing stopped at about 6.15 p.m. Troops are on high alert,” BSF said.

There were no reports of casualties in the incident.