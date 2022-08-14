ISI-backed terror module busted ahead of I-Day celebrations in Punjab

Districts bordering the international border with Pakistan has been put on an alert ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

Districts bordering the international border with Pakistan has been put on an alert ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

Punjab Police on August 14, 2022 said they along with the Delhi police have busted a Pakistan-Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) backed terror module with the arrest of four members associated with foreign-based gangsters, ahead of the Independence day.

State Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the accused were associated with Canada-based gangster Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala and Austraila-based gangster Gurjant Singh alias Janta. “They were apprehended from Delhi during the intel-led operation carried out by the Counter-Intelligence unit of Punjab Police with the help of Delhi Police,” he said.

The Police have also recovered three hand-grenades (P-86), one IED and two 9mm pistols along with 40 live cartridges from the possession of arrested persons, he added.

“Those arrested have been identified as Deepak Sharma of Preet Nagar in Moga; Sandeep Singh of village Kotkaror Kalan in Ferozepur; Sunny Dagar of village Ishapur in Najafgarh in Delhi; and Vipin Jakhar, a resident of Goyla Khurd in New Delhi, where all of them were taking shelter,” he said.

Mr. Yadav said that following reliable inputs that associates of Arsh Dala are being harboured by Vipin Jakhar at his accommodation in village Goyla Khurd in New Delhi, teams of Punjab and Delhi Police conducted a raid at their premises on August 12, and arrested them.

“Working on the leads obtained during the questioning of the arrested persons, the police teams have also recovered one IED and three hand-grenades from the locations pinpointed by them in Punjab,” he said, adding that the arrested accused also revealed that they were being tasked by Arsh Dala to execute criminal activities in areas of Delhi and Punjab ahead of Independence day to disrupt the peace and harmony.

Canada-based Arsh Dala, a native of Dala village in Moga, is a gangster involved in various criminal activities in Punjab and abroad, and is most wanted by the Punjab Police. Mr. Yadav said that the Punjab Police has initiated the process to extradite him from Canada and soon he will be brought to India. Notably, the red corner notice against Arsh Dala has already been issued in May 2022.