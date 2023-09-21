HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan has greater responsibility to create atmosphere for talks: Omar Abdullah

He also castigated the Centre for “contrary stands” on Jammu and Kashmir

September 21, 2023 04:10 am | Updated 04:10 am IST - JAMMU

The Hindu Bureau
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Vice President Omar Abdullah addresses a JKNC function, at the party’s provincial headquarters, ‘Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan’, in Jammu on Wednesday

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Vice President Omar Abdullah addresses a JKNC function, at the party’s provincial headquarters, ‘Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan’, in Jammu on Wednesday | Photo Credit: ANI

Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday asked Pakistan to create a conducive atmosphere for talks while terming the recent militant attacks in Kashmir as unfortunate.

“We are for talks but Pakistan has greater responsibility to create conducive atmosphere talks can’t be held if the attacks like Rajouri, Kokernag and Srinagar continues. It’ is not the responsibility of India alone. Pakistan too needs to take tangible measures for peace in the region,” Mr. Abdullah, also National Conference (NC) vice president, said.

Mr. Abdullah also castigated the government for “contrary stands” on J&K. “These are strange times. We can’t understand who to trust and what to believe. One thing is said in the Supreme Court and something else outside it. Different statements, that were difficult to understand, were made in the past few days,” Mr. Abdullah said, in an apparent reference to the remarks made by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha about people preferring his dispensation over any other dispensation in J&K.

Mr. Abdullah said the Centre told the Supreme Court it was ready to conduct elections in J&K and the Election Commission needs to decide on it. “But the L-G sahib (J&K LG) says that as 80% of people in J&K like him there is no need to conduct elections here. Now, I am forced to ask - who is telling the truth and who is lying? Then, was a lie told in the Parliament or Supreme Court?” he said.

The former Chief Minister said even if 50% of people in J&K don’t want elections, then they should go and press ‘NOTA’ option during elections. “If 50% of people in J&K press the ‘NOTA’ button, then I will quit politics. Let election happen, truth will come to fore,” he added.

He said on August 5, 2019, Article 370 was abrogated saying J&K needed to be completely integrated into the country. “In the Supreme Court, the government’s lawyer said that the abrogation was necessary as J&K’s people considered themselves separate from rest of the country and it was done to remove this thinking. After a few days, we heard the L-G say that he is in J&K until he fully integrates J&K with the country,” Mr. Abdullah said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Abdullah has reiterated his stand over the seat sharing within the INDIA alliance. “If we have to overpower the BJP, we should field united candidates in those areas where BJP has a chance to win,” Mr. Abdullah said.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.