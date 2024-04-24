GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Pakistan and Iran say ‘Kashmir issue should be resolved through peaceful means’

Kashmir found its way into the joint statement issued at the conclusion of President Raisi’s visit to Pakistan

April 24, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Islamabad

PTI
In this photo released by Press Information Department, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, left, shakes hand with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif prior to their meeting at Prime Minister house in Islamabad, Pakistan on April 22, 2024.

In this photo released by Press Information Department, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, left, shakes hand with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif prior to their meeting at Prime Minister house in Islamabad, Pakistan on April 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan and Iran have agreed that the Kashmir issue should be resolved through "peaceful means based on the will of the people" of the region, said a joint statement issued by the two countries after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's maiden visit on April 24.

President Raisi paid an official visit to Pakistan from April 22-24 at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising the Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian, as well as other members of the cabinet and senior officials.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia call for resolution of Kashmir issue

Kashmir found its way into the joint statement issued at the conclusion of President Raisi’s visit to Pakistan.

It stated that taking note of developments at regional and global levels, both sides stressed the importance of peaceful settlement of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy to find mutually acceptable solutions to common challenges.

“Both sides highlighted the need to resolve the issue of Kashmir through dialogue and peaceful means based on the will of the people of that region, and in accordance with international law,” it stated.

India has previously rejected such statements by other countries on the Kashmir issue.

Explained | Pakistan and Iran: calm after the storm

"The Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh are and always will be integral and inalienable parts of India. No other country has locus standi to comment on the same," the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs has asserted repeatedly.

During a joint press conference after their talks on Monday, Prime Minister Sharif raked up the Kashmir issue and thanked Iran for its stance. However, Iranian President Raisi refrained from mentioning Kashmir and instead talked about Iran's support for those fighting against oppression especially in Palestine, creating an impression that he had snubbed the desire of the Pakistani leader to say something on the issue.

