National

‘Oxygen Express’ trains set off for Maharashtra, U.P.

A view of the ‘Oxygen Express Train’. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Amid severe shortage of medical oxygen, the Indian Railways on Thursday said two ‘Oxygen Express’ trains with liquid medical oxygen tankers will begin their journey for Maharashtra (from Andhra Pradesh) and Uttar Pradesh (from Jharkhand) on Thursday night.

“Indian Railway is running Oxygen Express in response to its fight against Covid-19...Oxygen Expresses are getting prepared to leave with Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) from Visakhapatnam and Bokaro today for Maharashtra and UP, respectively,” the Railways said in a statement.

Tankers filled with LMO are being transported by the Indian Railways’ roll on-roll of (Ro-Ro) service.

The second ‘Oxygen Express’ was sent from Lucknow to Bokaro via Varanasi to load liquid oxygen. “For the movement of the train, a green corridor was created between Lucknow to Varanasi. The distance of 270 Km was covered by the train in 4 hours 20 minutes with an average speed of 62.35 kmph,” the Railways said, adding that transportation of oxygen by trains is faster over long distances than by road.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

Lockdown-like situation in Srikakulam as people stay indoors

Catholicos of the East Baselios Mar Thoma Paulose II to get successor this year

Data | Additional 595 million people to get added to COVID-19 vaccination target from May 1

4 Mizoram districts declared swine fever epicentres

Give country solution, not hollow speeches: Rahul Gandhi to government on COVID-19 situation

Coronavirus | PM Modi cancels election rallies on Friday, to chair high-level meeting

Nashik hospital tragedy | Bombay HC seeks report from Maharashtra govt

West Bengal Assembly polls | Calcutta High Court flags EC’s implementation of Covid norms

Reconsider policy of not vaccinating at home: Bombay HC to Centre

Maharashtra orders inquiry against Param Bir Singh over graft charges

Rowdy sheeter found murdered

West Bengal Assembly polls | Mamata’s vote bank of illegal immigrants are the actual ousiders in Bengal, says Amit Shah

How social media platforms have become ‘COVID-19 helplines’ to combat second wave in India

Chhattisgarh Board examinations of Class 10 cancelled, Class 12 suspended

Coronavirus | Give information on number of children infected with COVID-19 at child care homes: NCPCR to States

Coronavirus | BJP MLA slams Serum India over vaccine pricing, calls CEO Adar Poonawalla 'dacoit'

Centre cracks down on curbs to oxygen movement

More than 4,000 cases registered in Nilgiris against people violating COVID-19 norms

Improve oxygen supply, stop hoarding: PM

Coronavirus | Nepali migrant labourers in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh leave for home fearing lockdown like last year
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 22, 2021 6:44:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/oxygen-express-trains-set-off-for-maharashtra-up/article34385985.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY