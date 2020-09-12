National

Oxford vaccine: DCGI directs Serum Institute of India to suspend recruitment for trials

The SII has been asked to increase the safety monitoring of the subjects who have already been vaccinated as part of the trial. (Photo used for representation.)

The SII has been asked to increase the safety monitoring of the subjects who have already been vaccinated as part of the trial. (Photo used for representation.)   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Drugs Controller General Of India (DCGI) has directed that there should be no new recruitment for the Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials of the Oxford University’s Covishield vaccine candidate, being manufactured in India by the Serum Institute of India (SII) along with pharma major AstraZeneca.

The SII has also been asked to increase the safety monitoring of the subjects who have already been vaccinated as part of the trial and submit the plan and report.

The latest order comes after it asked SII to pause trials of the vaccine candidate following a U.K. volunteer showing potentially adverse symptoms.

In its order, DCGI V.G. Somani on Friday also directed the SII to submit clearance from Data and Safety Monitoring Board in the U.K. and obtain clearance from his office prior to resumption of future recruitment in the trial.

Prior to pausing the trials in India by the SII, the DCGI had issued a show-cause notice to the company on September 9 for not informing it about AstraZeneca pausing clinical trials of the vaccine candidate in other countries and also for not submitting casualty analysis of the “reported serious adverse events”.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 12, 2020 1:15:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/oxford-vaccine-dcgi-directs-serum-institute-of-india-to-suspend-recruitment-for-trials/article32587331.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story