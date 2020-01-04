Over 60,000 people in Delhi died of pollution-related health problems in last 5 yrs: Congress

Delhi Congress chief Shubhash Chopra claimed on Saturday that more than 60,000 people have died of pollution-related health problems in the national capital in the last five years.
Addressing a congregation of Purvanchalis here, he said, “You must not be aware, around 61,500 people died of breathing problems in the last five years. Pollution crossed every limit.”
He also alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal “disrespected the Purvanchalis by saying that they get a ticket of ₹500 and come to Delhi to get free medical care that amounts to ₹5 lakh”.
