Over 18,000 toys seized pan-India from retail stores over BIS quality mark; notices to Amazon, Flipkart

January 12, 2023 02:25 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST

The Centre on January 12 said 18,600 toys were seized pan-India from 25 retail stores, including Hamleys and Archies, for lack of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) quality mark.

“Toys are under Mandatory Certification Scheme of BIS through Quality Control Order and cannot be manufactured, sold, imported or distributed without bearing the ISI Mark,” the Bureau of Indian Standards said in a tweet.

Nation-wide enforcement drive was conducted by Bureau of Indian Standards against outlets selling toys without valid BIS license Toys in huge numbers were seized during the raids undertaken at 25 outlets across the country@jagograhakjago@PiyushGoyal@AshwiniKChoubey@PIB_Indiapic.twitter.com/PdhLMMVxcb — Bureau of Indian Standards (@IndianStandards) January 10, 2023

The consumer protection regulator also issued notices to Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal for the alleged sale of toys without BIS quality mark, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) said.

The Toys (Quality Control) Order that made BIS certification mandatory for toys came into effect in January 2021 to prevent the sale of cheap quality goods in the market. Officials of the BIS had said most toys, including electric and non-electric, such as dolls and slides, should carry ISI mark.

There are different Indian Standards formulated, including safety aspects related to physical and mechanical properties of toys like sharp edges, flammability and transfer of toxic elements and test methods for finger paints. Besides domestic manufacturers, the order applied to imported toys and foreign manufacturers who too have to obtain BIS certification for their products.

Though it was initially introduced in 2020, it came into effect only last year and sufficient time was given to manufacturers and traders to clear old stock and manufacture toy products with ISI-mark, officials said.

It is estimated that there were at least 40-50 toy manufacturers in and around Chennai. Of these, only 16 manufacturers have obtained BIS licence for making toys.

(With PTI inputs)