Over 17,000 people died in floods and heavy rains between 2012-2021: Centre

Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu in Rajya Sabha said the increased incidence of high intensity rainfall of short duration is mainly responsible for urban floods

July 31, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Vehicles passing through water logged road at Yamuna Bazar area during a spell of heavy rain, in New Delhi on July 28, 2023.

Vehicles passing through water logged road at Yamuna Bazar area during a spell of heavy rain, in New Delhi on July 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Over 17,000 people died in floods and heavy rains between 2012 and 2021 in the country, the government said on July 31.

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu said the increased incidence of high intensity rainfall of short duration is mainly responsible for urban floods, which is further compounded by unplanned growth, encroachment of natural water bodies and poor drainage system.

According to data shared by Mr. Tudu in the House, 17,422 deaths due to floods and heavy rains from 2012 to 2021 took place in India.

The State-wise data on damages due to heavy rains and floods in the entire state (rural and urban areas) has been compiled by the Central Water Commission (CWC), and as per which the total damages, including crops, houses and public utilities stood at ₹2,76,004.05 crore, he said.

Mr. Tudu, in a written response, said several initiatives have been taken by the government to encourage groundwater recharge and other nature-based solutions to tackle urban flooding in flood-prone areas.

"Master Plan for Artificial Recharge to Groundwater - 2020 has been prepared by the CGWB in collaboration with states/UTs envisaging construction of about 1.42 crore rain water harvesting and artificial recharge structures in the country to harness 185 Billion Cubic Metre (BCM) of water," he said.

