Wildlife trade gang busted in Odisha

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha police have busted a gang involved in illegal wildlife trade, and seized two elephant tusks and a leopard skin from it.
“On the basis of reliable information, the STF team conducted a raid in Keonjhar town, where the sale of elephant tusks and a leopard skin was about to take place on Sunday,” said Deputy Inspector-General (STF) J.N. Pankaj.
The three accused — identified as Seikh Hasmati Ali and Chandrakant Dhal of Mayurbhanj district, and Malaya Kumar Rout of Keonjhar district — were apprehended.
“During the search, two elephant tusks, one leopard skin and other incriminating articles were seized from their possession. The accused persons could not give any valid justification for possessing the elephant tusks and the leopard skin,” Mr. Pankaj said.
They have been arrested under Section 379/411 of the IPC, along with 51 of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.
The seized elephant tusks and the leopard skin will be sent to Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun for chemical examination.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath