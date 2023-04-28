West Bengal recruitment scam | Supreme Court directs Acting Chief Justice of Calcutta HC to reassign proceedings to another judge

April 28, 2023 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on April 28 directed the Acting Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court to reassign proceedings in the West Bengal school job-for-bribe scandal from Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay to another High Court judge.

The Order came on the basis of an authenticated transcript of the comments made by Justice Gangopadhyay about the case, which was pending before him, during a TV interview.

“A judge has no business giving an interview in a pending case,” Chief Justice of India D. Y. Chandrachud, hearing the case, had observed orally on April 24 while seeking a report from the Calcutta High Court.

After perusing the report filed by the Registrar General of the High Court on April 28, the apex court observed in its order that “we direct the Acting Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court to reassign the pending proceedings in the case to some other judge of the High Court”.

Justice Gangopadhyay had passed several 10 orders in the case which involves ruling Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee. Mr. Banerjee had approached the apex court about Justice Gangopadhyay’s interview.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is appearing for CBI, the prosecuting agency in the case, made a vociferous submission that there was a “pattern” in the State of browbeating judges who do not give orders favourable to a “particular person”.

“In the case of another judge, his courtroom was blocked. People came with paperweights and slippers. Defamatory posters were pasted near the residence of judges… Please say something which may not have a demoralising effect on judges. Let judges remain emboldened,” Mr. Mehta submitted.

Chief Justice Chandrachud clarified that the case has been reassigned solely on the basis of the court’s application of mind on the transcript of the comments made by Justice Gangopadhyay in the interview.

“But the petitioner [Banerjee] names a judge in a public rally and threatens him… I am for the protection of the judiciary,” Mr. Mehta said.

Chief Justice Chandrachud agreed that no judge anywhere in the country should be cowed down or browbeaten.

“If we come across such instances, we will deal with it. Here, we have not touched upon the merits of the case. The question about who hears the case is between us and the Chief Justice of the High Court,” the CJI clarified.

On April 17, the Supreme court stayed the Calcutta High Court’s April 13 order directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to interrogate Mr. Banerjee and Kuntal Ghosh, an accused in the case, and file a report based on that.

Prior to this, a single judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court of Justice Gangopadhyay had directed the West Bengal Police not to lodge any FIR against CBI and ED officers probing the alleged scam.

The High Court had taken note of the public speech of Mr. Banerjee, nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in which he had purportedly said that Mr. Ghosh was being pressured by Central probe agencies to name him in the case.