Other States

Watch | Kashmir's septuagenarian wood carving artisan

Ghulam Nabi Dar, from Srinagar, started carving wood pieces at the age of 10 after quitting school due to dire circumstances.

He first started working for a local wood carving artisan, Abdul Razzaq Wangnoo and later with another wood carving artisan Abdul Aziz Bhat.

Now a septuagenarian, he is still keeping the tradition alive for over five decades.

Dar is a celebrated craftsman in the art of walnut wood carving in the Valley. He was honoured with a state award in 1984 and a national award in 1995.

Dar has travelled to many countries including Iraq, Germany and Thailand. Now, his son Abid Ahmad is following his footsteps.

Related Articles

Printable version | Mar 16, 2021 11:52:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/watch-kashmirs-septuagenarian-wood-carving-artisan/article34080881.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY