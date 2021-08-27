Videos with face recognition technology commissioned at railway stations in Maharashtra and Gujarat

Analytics will help in crime detection, track missing persons and estimate passenger traffic at any time

As many as 470 video cameras featuring real-time face recognition technology have been commissioned at railway stations across Maharashtra and Gujarat, including those on the Mumbai suburban local line of Western Railway.

“These are part of our Integrated Security System, where we are installing a total of 2,729 cameras on railway stations between Churchgate to Virar. These cameras have multiple characteristics such as intrusion detection, overcrowding. It will help us monitor railway stations in a better manner,” said Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway.

Mr. Thakur said that the cameras can be effectively used for crime detection and for wider security measures.

The system is developed by NtechLab. Andrey Telenkov, CEO, NtechLab, said, “The camera system will be used on the busiest section of the network and ensure simultaneous recognition of up to 50 people in a single frame. It was a complex challenge but we were able to successfully address it efficiently and on schedule.”

The video analytics system will be used to shape strategy, for instance, by counting passenger traffic at any given time on the network. It will also be used to identify criminals and also search for missing persons.

“Our video analytics technology employs high-precision, real-time face recognition mode, in the video stream. Images are compared with a database of wanted individuals. If there is a match, it notifies law enforcement immediately. The entire process, from the appearance of the person in front of a camera to law enforcement receiving a signal, takes less than three seconds. This enables a fast response to situations as they develop,” added Mr. Telenkov.

The project was completed jointly with Technosys Security Systems. At the same time NtechLab was certified by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), a technical adviser and consultant to Indian Railways, as an official provider of high quality.

Liana Meliksetyan, chief commercial officer, NtechLab, said, “Before the year’s end, we plan to complete at least three more video analytics projects in India in the fields of retail, education and entertainment.”